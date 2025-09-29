iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is Kelly Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.8% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $192.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.85. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

