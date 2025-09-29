Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.35% from the stock’s previous close.

KNSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.89. 50,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.61 and a beta of 0.20. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $38.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 138,614 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,601,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,178. The trade was a 73.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 17,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $549,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,876.35. The trade was a 33.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,371 shares of company stock worth $18,825,009. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,668 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 653,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

