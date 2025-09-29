Alpine Bank Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Alpine Bank Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.6% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.