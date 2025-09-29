Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $487.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.59. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

