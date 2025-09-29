Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Holdings Raised by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,462,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VXUS stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.