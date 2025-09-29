Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

