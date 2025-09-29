Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.140-2.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.230 EPS.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,624. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.76.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carnival by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 210,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Carnival by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 304,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 57,648 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Carnival by 1,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

