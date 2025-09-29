Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 8104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.
