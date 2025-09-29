Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 8104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Total Energy Services

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$45,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,145,000 shares in the company, valued at C$28,099,500. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their position. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 148,923 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,874,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 148,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,874,925.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 197,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,214. Company insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

