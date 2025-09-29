Nova R Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $254.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.