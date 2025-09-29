Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Financial Contrast

Volatility and Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Market Capital has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobivity and Old Market Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $1.14 million 16.22 -$10.23 million ($0.15) -1.67 Old Market Capital $9.37 million 3.95 -$5.15 million ($0.79) -6.95

Old Market Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Old Market Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Old Market Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -559.51% N/A -610.61% Old Market Capital -21.79% -7.01% -4.78%

Summary

Old Market Capital beats Mobivity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About Old Market Capital

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

