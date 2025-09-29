New Perspectives Inc Purchases 5,406 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

New Perspectives Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 12.6% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $86.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

