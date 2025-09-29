ValiRx (LON:VAL) Releases Earnings Results

ValiRx (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ValiRx had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 20,554.01%.

ValiRx Stock Performance

LON VAL opened at GBX 0.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.57. ValiRx has a 52-week low of GBX 0.38 and a 52-week high of GBX 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Get ValiRx alerts:

About ValiRx

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ValiRx accelerates the development of treatments in cancer and women’s health to improve patient lives. We provide the scientific, financial and commercial framework to enable the rapid translation of innovative science into clinical development.

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.