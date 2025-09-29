ValiRx (LON:VAL) Releases Earnings Results

ValiRx (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ValiRx had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 20,554.01%.
ValiRx Stock Performance
LON VAL opened at GBX 0.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.57. ValiRx has a 52-week low of GBX 0.38 and a 52-week high of GBX 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.59.
