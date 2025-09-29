Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 9.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $595.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.24. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

