Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $32.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VUG opened at $476.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

