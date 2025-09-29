First County Bank CT Sells 78 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

First County Bank CT lessened its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Danaher were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,515,000 after purchasing an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after acquiring an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $184.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.48. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

