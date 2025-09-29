New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $56.20 to $58.20 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EDU. Hsbc Global Res raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.87.

EDU stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. 270,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $87.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.59%.New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,276.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $192,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

