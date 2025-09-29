iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 88453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

