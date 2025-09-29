FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 11218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 3.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

