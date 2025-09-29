V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.9% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,865. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $698.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

