Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $415.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

