New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.8% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $724.73 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $734.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

