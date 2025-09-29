Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ebiquity had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.
Ebiquity Stock Down 2.3%
EBQ stock traded down GBX 0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ebiquity has a twelve month low of GBX 14 and a twelve month high of GBX 25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.69 million, a P/E ratio of -532.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.
Ebiquity Company Profile
We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.
