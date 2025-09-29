Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ebiquity had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.

Ebiquity Stock Down 2.3%

EBQ stock traded down GBX 0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ebiquity has a twelve month low of GBX 14 and a twelve month high of GBX 25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.69 million, a P/E ratio of -532.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.