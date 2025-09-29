2,357 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Acquired by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,771 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

