Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,153.53. The company has a market cap of $514.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

