Kelly Financial Services LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

