Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

