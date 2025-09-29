Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 96.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

