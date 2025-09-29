American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 8197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APEI. DA Davidson began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $709.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in American Public Education by 84.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Public Education by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 19,594.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.