Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 204 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

