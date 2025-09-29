Biglari (NYSE:BH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $329.00 and last traded at $327.63, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $327.21.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Biglari by 41.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Biglari by 1.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biglari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
