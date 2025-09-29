HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 221565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBM. Raymond James Financial raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Veritas raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 17.0%. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 64.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

