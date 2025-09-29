Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 195 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 82,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 457,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,915,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.2% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

