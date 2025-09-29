The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,790,000 after buying an additional 1,302,845 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $143.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

