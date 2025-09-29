GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Stock Up 1.9%

RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.