Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.32 and last traded at $195.29, with a volume of 71508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

