ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $951.52 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $977.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $777.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $743.85. The company has a market cap of $374.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

