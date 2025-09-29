Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $385.73 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.87. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.81.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

