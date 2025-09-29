Cyr Financial Inc. Has $909,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after buying an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,588,000 after buying an additional 545,244 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 792,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

