Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ is Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

