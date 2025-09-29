Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $167.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.51. 12,784,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $203.75. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.67.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $429,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,590.48. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,848.40. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,960 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,198,607,000 after buying an additional 150,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,726,552,000 after buying an additional 932,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $695,645,000 after buying an additional 193,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $673,393,000 after buying an additional 1,300,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,305 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $656,735,000 after buying an additional 378,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

