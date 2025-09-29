Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:AAU traded down GBX 0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.56. 6,934,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.44. Ariana Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.23 million, a PE ratio of 863.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

