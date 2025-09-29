SWS Partners Sells 1,669 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

SWS Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

