SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,150.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $346.74 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $348.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.