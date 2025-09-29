Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

