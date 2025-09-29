Genesis Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after buying an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.9%

General Dynamics stock opened at $330.54 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $330.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.