Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,198,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $74.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.