White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 122,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 511,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

White Gold Trading Down 5.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$175.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Also, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,267,500 shares of company stock worth $1,583,213. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

