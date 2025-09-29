Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 86 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $169.20 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

