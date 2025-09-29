Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 861 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $368.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.18. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

