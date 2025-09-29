Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80). Approximately 129,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 96,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.87).

Calnex Solutions Trading Down 9.2%

The company has a market cap of £51.86 million, a PE ratio of 16,388.89 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

About Calnex Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecoms and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecoms and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.